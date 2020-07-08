Time machine salesman: The Record for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

3:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of two bear cubs eating trash out of a dumpster in the 10 block of Balsam Court.

9:29 a.m. An employee received a suspicious call at a construction business in the 3500 block of Duckels Court. The caller was trying to sell the company a “nuclear paving machine” allegedly backed by NASA. The caller said he also had a time machine that could be used to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

12:21 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 1700 block of Timothy Drive.

12:30 p.m. Police were called about a cellphone someone allegedly stole after a person dropped it at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive

2:46 p.m. Police received a report of a moose walking along the Yampa River Core Trail in the 600 block of Pamela Lane.

4:48 p.m. Police were called about graffiti in the form of red smiley faces spray-painted on a wall in the 300 block of Sixth Street.

7:51 p.m. A caller reported the alleged theft of a parks pass that was hanging inside the caller’s vehicle at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

8:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing from the 26100 block of Forest Service Road 409 in North Routt.

8:27 p.m. Police received a report of a moose on a field in the 900 block of Pamela Lane.

9:29 p.m. Police were called about an illegal campfire in the 300 block of Blue Sage Circle.

9:34 p.m. A resident called police to complain about fireworks exploding in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.