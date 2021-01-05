Time changes for public comment period during Steamboat City Council meetings

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The public comment period during Steamboat Springs City Council meetings will be held earlier in 2021. People will now be able to make public comment after staff reports or at 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

“It has always been a priority for City Council to hear from citizens and public comment is an important avenue to accomplish this,” City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release. “By moving general public comment to an earlier time, we believe it will allow more people to engage with council sharing their views and insights on items of interest to them.”

The public comment portion of the meeting is reserved for items not on that evening’s regular meeting agenda. During work sessions, it is up to the discretion of a majority of City Council to decide whether to accept public comment.

“We know it will take time for the new format to settle in,” Suiter said. “Council President Lacy will double check at the old time of 7 p.m. during the first few meetings, so we don’t leave any one out who wishes to make a general comment.”

General public comments are limited to three minutes or less, and people must identify themselves by name and address.

Agendas can be found at steamboatsprings.net/agenda for all City Council meetings as well as Planning Commission and Parks & Recreation Commission meetings. In addition to general public comment, citizens can communicate with council via email or the online comment form, both of which go to all seven members on city council.