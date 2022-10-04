Tigers volleyball rallies late for 3-2 victory
Down two sets at home against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 1, Hayden volleyball stormed back to take three straight sets and the match victory.
A tight third set that could have ended the match in favor of the visiting Gore Rangers, Hayden persevered and battled its way to a 26-24 set win. The Tigers would go on to convincingly take the fourth set and the 15-point tiebreak which they won by nine.
Hayden has now won four of its last five games, is undefeated at home and holds a solid 9-5 record while sitting 5-2 in league play.
The girls will next hit the road for a tough league match against Vail Christian on Friday, Oct. 7.
Hayden 3, Vail Mountain 2
H 20 13 26 25 15
VM 25 25 24 17 06
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.