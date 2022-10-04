Tigers volleyball rallies late for 3-2 victory

Junior Jenna Kleckler looks on as her teammate, sophomore Olivia Svoboda passes from the back row during a Hayden volleyball match against Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The Tigers have won all five home games this season but hit the road for a tough league match against Vail Christian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Down two sets at home against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 1, Hayden volleyball stormed back to take three straight sets and the match victory.

A tight third set that could have ended the match in favor of the visiting Gore Rangers, Hayden persevered and battled its way to a 26-24 set win. The Tigers would go on to convincingly take the fourth set and the 15-point tiebreak which they won by nine.

Hayden has now won four of its last five games, is undefeated at home and holds a solid 9-5 record while sitting 5-2 in league play.

The girls will next hit the road for a tough league match against Vail Christian on Friday, Oct. 7.

Hayden 3, Vail Mountain 2

H 20 13 26 25 15

VM 25 25 24 17 06

