Tigers volleyball gets momentum back ahead of late league push

Hayden volleyball junior Emily Rajzer connects with the ball against Moffat County on Sept. 13, 2022. The Tigers, coming off a win against De Beque, will need to use that momentum with five league matches ahead of them on the schedule.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

After a tough 3-2 loss to Vail Christian, Hayden volleyball bounced back on the road, defeating De Beque 3-2 on Friday, Oct. 7.

Down two sets, the Tigers rallied to take three straight, win the match and improve to a 10-6 season record.

While 6-3 in league play, Hayden has five more league games ahead of it that could make or break the Tigers’ season. The team hopes to continue its late season success in a game against West Grand at home on Friday, Oct. 14.

Hayden 3, De Beque 2

H: 22 21 27 25 15

DB: 25 25 25 16 13

