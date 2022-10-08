Tigers volleyball gets momentum back ahead of late league push
After a tough 3-2 loss to Vail Christian, Hayden volleyball bounced back on the road, defeating De Beque 3-2 on Friday, Oct. 7.
Down two sets, the Tigers rallied to take three straight, win the match and improve to a 10-6 season record.
While 6-3 in league play, Hayden has five more league games ahead of it that could make or break the Tigers’ season. The team hopes to continue its late season success in a game against West Grand at home on Friday, Oct. 14.
Hayden 3, De Beque 2
H: 22 21 27 25 15
DB: 25 25 25 16 13
