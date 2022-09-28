 Tigers volleyball falls 3-1 to Little Snake River | SteamboatToday.com
Tigers volleyball falls 3-1 to Little Snake River

Tom Skulski
  

Hayden senior Tessa Booco hits the ball over the net as the Tigers face the Grand Valley Cardinals on Sept, 23, 2022, in Hayden. After a 3-1 away loss to Little Snake River on Sept. 27, the Tigers return home for a match against Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Coming off a two-game winning streak, Hayden volleyball fell to Little Snake River on the road in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

After dropping the opening set, the Tigers stormed back to even the match at one set apiece. The Rattlers took the third set 25-21, and later, the match in a 3-1 final. 

Hayden drops to 7-5 on the year but returns home on Friday, Sept. 30, for a match against Rangely in hopes of improving on the team’s 3-2 league record.

Little Snake River 3, Hayden 1
H 16 25 21 11
LSR 25 20 25 25

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

