Tigers volleyball falls 3-1 to Little Snake River
Coming off a two-game winning streak, Hayden volleyball fell to Little Snake River on the road in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
After dropping the opening set, the Tigers stormed back to even the match at one set apiece. The Rattlers took the third set 25-21, and later, the match in a 3-1 final.
Hayden drops to 7-5 on the year but returns home on Friday, Sept. 30, for a match against Rangely in hopes of improving on the team’s 3-2 league record.
Little Snake River 3, Hayden 1
H 16 25 21 11
LSR 25 20 25 25
