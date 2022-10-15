Tigers volleyball drops close match against West Grand

Senior Isabella Svoboda puts one down for a key point in the second set of a Hayden volleyball match against Rangely on Sept. 30, 2022. After falling to West Grand at home, the Tigers hit the road for a match against Plateau Valley on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

After a week on the road, Hayden volleyball suffered a loss at home against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14.

Splitting the first two sets, the ladies in orange were unable to hold on despite tight third and fourth sets at 25-22 each.

This loss brings the Tigers’ season record to 10-7 while they sit in sixth place in the league.

With a weeklong break, the Tigers hit the road for two away games, the first coming against Plateau Valley on Friday, Oct. 21.

West Grand 3, Hayden 1

WG: 25 23 25 25

H: 15 25 22 22

