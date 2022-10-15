Tigers volleyball drops close match against West Grand
After a week on the road, Hayden volleyball suffered a loss at home against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14.
Splitting the first two sets, the ladies in orange were unable to hold on despite tight third and fourth sets at 25-22 each.
This loss brings the Tigers’ season record to 10-7 while they sit in sixth place in the league.
With a weeklong break, the Tigers hit the road for two away games, the first coming against Plateau Valley on Friday, Oct. 21.
West Grand 3, Hayden 1
WG: 25 23 25 25
H: 15 25 22 22
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.