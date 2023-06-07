Tigers roar one last time on the gridiron

The Hayden football team sent three of its athletes from the 2022 season to Gilpin County Football Stadium in Black Hawk for the All-State eight-man football game on Friday.

Seniors Wesley Gioia, Brayden Dale and Kodi Ingols all represented Hayden at the game, and they helped propel the Blue Stars team to an 18-10 victory.

Ingols, listed as a wide receiver and linebacker, had a successful game and received the honor of Most Valuable Player.

While it was his last time suiting up as a Tiger, this fall Ingols will attend Fort Lewis College and play for the Skyhawks football team at the Division II level in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.