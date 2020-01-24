Tigers, Rams clash in Oak Creek

Hayden senior Alex Camilletti runs into Soroco sophomore Peyton Parker during a game on Friday, Jan. 24.

OAK CREEK — The Soroco High School girls basketball teased their speed in the first half, but they really showed it off in the second.

The Rams passed quickly like the ball was a hot potato, and they passed across the court as if only allowed two a possession. That’s usually all it took as the wide-open, awaiting Ram under the basket pushed the lead with each make.

A 17-point third quarter put Hayden away as the Rams rolled to a 65-43 home win on Friday, Jan. 24.

“I knew we had to box out because they’re really big and athletic, we did a pretty good job doing that, small as we are, ” said Soroco head coach David Bruner. “Pushing the pace of the game, it really wore them down. They got tired.”

Soroco entered the third quarter with a 30-21 advantage. Freshman Shelby Geiger scored on back-to-back baskets, which sophomore Peyton Parker followed with a jump shot. Parker added a 3-pointer to bolster the lead to 13 points, 39-26.

Geiger led all players with 15 points, while Makinely Parker, sophomore Kayedence Bruner and Peyton Parker each added 10.

“I really started playing this game. My teammates are always telling me to shoot. I finally did,” said Geiger.

She said the rivalry between the two teams added to her urge to do her best.

At the end of third, Hayden junior Gracie Day got her team excited. She drew a foul on a three and completed the four-point play to bring her team within 13, 47-34, with one quarter to play.

Hayden tried to mimic the Rams, throwing aggressive passes at each other, but it only hurt their cause, as most resulted in turnovers.

“We were ready, but I think when they got down — even when we fought back in the third quarter, we couldn’t stop them on defense,” said Hayden head coach Lori Raper. “It became almost impervious.”

With four minutes left, Hayden had to do something, or they would suffer their fourth loss in the last five games.

Raper said her shooters tried to cut the deficit with shots from the outside, but they were cold and lacking confidence.

“We’ve been waiting on this,” said Bruner. “All we have heard is how good Hayden is, all year.”

Soroco 65, Hayden 43

H 13 9 13 9 – 43

S 14 16 17 18 – 65

Scoring: So, Shelby Geiger 15, Makinley Parker 10, Kayedence Bruner 10, Peyton Parker 10, Kourtney Bruner 7, Eden Mayer 4, Sophia Benjamin 3, Morgan Geiger 3, Kaci Taing 2. H, Alex Camilletti 11, Alison Rajzer 11, Gracie Day 5, Joey Deckler 5, Katerina Barnes 4, Ema Schlim 4, Hailee Smith 2.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Little Snake River 41, Hayden 40

LSR 9 8 9 15

H 17 9 5 9

