Tigers football can’t complete comeback against Vail Christian
Taking to the road for a football game against Vail Christian, Hayden fell just short in a barnburner Friday, Oct. 7.
The back-and-forth affair came down to the final minutes with Hayden dropping the game, 36-32. The Tigers are now 3-3 on the season and have another tough test ahead of them when they go up against undefeated West Grand at home on Friday, Oct. 14.
Vail Chirstian 36, Hayden 32
