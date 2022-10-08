 Tigers football can’t complete comeback against Vail Christian | SteamboatToday.com
Tigers football can’t complete comeback against Vail Christian

Tom Skulski
  

Hayden seniors Brayden Dale and Owen Miller celebrate in the end zone after Dale ran for a touchdown in Hayden's home opener against Dove Creek on Sept. 16, 2022. Falling to Vail Christian, the Tigers will look to bounce back at home against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14., 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Taking to the road for a football game against Vail Christian, Hayden fell just short in a barnburner Friday, Oct. 7. 

The back-and-forth affair came down to the final minutes with Hayden dropping the game, 36-32. The Tigers are now 3-3 on the season and have another tough test ahead of them when they go up against undefeated West Grand at home on Friday, Oct. 14. 

Vail Chirstian 36, Hayden 32

