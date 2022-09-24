Tigers defeat Grand Valley in straight sets

Hayden junior Emily Rajzer extends her arms to keep the ball in play while teammates Tessa Booco, left, and Isabella Svoboda look on during the second set against Grand Valley on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Hayden. The Tigers won the game in straight sets.

Hayden volleyball collected its second victory in a row with a 3-0 win over Grand Valley in Hayden on Friday, Sept. 23.

The visiting Cardinals played hard, averaging just over 20 points per set but Hayden was able to stay mentally tough and take all three sets.

This victory gives the Tigers a 7-4 season record as they also improve to 3-2 in league play.

The girls are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a road game against Little Snake River.

Hayden 3, Grand Valley 0

H 25 25 2

GV 19 23 19

