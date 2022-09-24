Tigers defeat Grand Valley in straight sets

Hayden volleyball collected its second victory in a row with a 3-0 win over Grand Valley in Hayden on Friday, Sept. 23.
The visiting Cardinals played hard, averaging just over 20 points per set but Hayden was able to stay mentally tough and take all three sets.
This victory gives the Tigers a 7-4 season record as they also improve to 3-2 in league play.
The girls are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a road game against Little Snake River.
Hayden 3, Grand Valley 0 H 25 25 2 GV 19 23 19
Hayden junior Jenna Kleckler dinks the ball over the net as the Tigers face Grand Valley on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Hayden. The Tigers won 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 at home to improve their record to 7-4 overall. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Isabella Svoboda sets the ball in a game against Grand Valley on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Hayden. The Tigers won 3-0. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden’s Jenna Kleckler, right, and Tessa Booco go for a block against Grand Valley team caption Linkin Mccormick during a game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Hayden. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers senior middle hitter Ema Schlim spikes the ball over the net early in the third set during a game against Grand Valley on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Hayden. Hayden won the game 25-19, 25-23, 25-19. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Tessa Booco hits the ball over the net as the Tigers face the Grand Valley Cardinals on Friday, Sept, 23, 2022, in Hayden. The Tigers won 3-0. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers sophomore outside hitter Kennedi Copeland goes for a kill in a game versus Grand Valley on Friday, Sept, 23, 2022, in Hayden. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Isabella Svoboda handles a Grand Valley serve in the second set of a game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Hayden. Hayden won 3-0 and improved to 7-4 overall. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers senior Tessa Booco handles a Grand Valley serve on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, during a game in Hayden. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden’s Jenna Kleckler, left, and Isabella Svoboda play defense at the net as Grand Valley senior team caption Linkin Mccormick adjusts her shot to go over the Tigers block. Hayden won 3-0 and will face Little Snake River of Baggs, Wyoming, on the road next Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden junior Emily Rajzer passes the ball to one of her teammates during a home game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, against Grand Valley. Hayden won in straight sets and will play at home again versus Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden’s Jenna Kleckler serves the ball to Grand Valley on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden junior Jenna Kleckler sets the ball to one of her teammates as they face Grand Valley on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Hayden. Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
