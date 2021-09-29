Tickets will be needed for 2021 Election Forum
The 2021 Steamboat Springs Election Forum will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at The Steamboat Grand. The event will feature candidates for Steamboat Springs City Council and Steamboat Springs School District board.
In-person attendance at The Grand will be limited to 100 people. Tickets are free but will be limited to one per registrant. Tickets can be secured online at SteamboatPilot.com/election-2021/.
Attendees will also be required to wear masks.
The forum will be streamed live on the Pilot & Today Facebook page, at SteamboatPilot.com and at SteamboatPilot.com/election-2021. A video of the forum will also be posted after the event on SteamboatPilot.com/election-2021.
The forum is sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today, the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Economic Development Council.
Community members can still submit questions they’d like the candidates to address to Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman, who will moderate the forum, at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com. Questions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Tickets will be needed for 2021 Election Forum
The 2021 Steamboat Springs Election Forum will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at The Steamboat Grand. The event will feature candidates for Steamboat Springs City Council and Steamboat Springs School…