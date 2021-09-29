Tickets will be needed for 2021 Election Forum

The 2021 Steamboat Springs Election Forum will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at The Steamboat Grand. The event will feature candidates for Steamboat Springs City Council and Steamboat Springs School District board.

In-person attendance at The Grand will be limited to 100 people. Tickets are free but will be limited to one per registrant. Tickets can be secured online at SteamboatPilot.com/election-2021/.

Attendees will also be required to wear masks.

The forum will be streamed live on the Pilot & Today Facebook page , at SteamboatPilot.com and at SteamboatPilot.com/election-2021. A video of the forum will also be posted after the event on SteamboatPilot.com/election-2021.

The forum is sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today, the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Economic Development Council.

Community members can still submit questions they’d like the candidates to address to Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman, who will moderate the forum, at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com. Questions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday.