Tickets to Routt County Crisis Support fundraiser event available now
Routt County Crisis Support will put on a Fund the First fundraiser April 1 to support the nonprofit’s work in the community, including critical incident debriefings after a traumatic event, and supporting first responder mental health.
Fund the First will take place at the top of Thunderhead, and tickets include entry, a gondola ride up the mountain and food. The fundraiser will feature dancing, a bagpiper and a local honor guard presentation.
Tickets purchased before March 17 will be entered into a drawing for a ride for two from Classic Air Medical up to the top of Thunderhead to the event.
For more, or to purchase tickets, RouttCountyCrisisSupport.org/RCCS-Fundraiser.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.