Tickets to Routt County Crisis Support fundraiser event available now

Routt County Crisis Support will put on a Fund the First fundraiser April 1 to support the nonprofit’s work in the community, including critical incident debriefings after a traumatic event, and supporting first responder mental health.

Fund the First will take place at the top of Thunderhead, and tickets include entry, a gondola ride up the mountain and food. The fundraiser will feature dancing, a bagpiper and a local honor guard presentation.

Tickets purchased before March 17 will be entered into a drawing for a ride for two from Classic Air Medical up to the top of Thunderhead to the event.

For more, or to purchase tickets, RouttCountyCrisisSupport.org/RCCS-Fundraiser .