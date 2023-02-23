Tickets on sale for Steamboat Chamber Singers’ St. Patrick’s Day performance

The Steamboat Chamber Singers group is rehearsing for its fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day concert and party on March 17 at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

There will be shows at 5 and 7 p.m. March 17. Tickets are $25 and include food and beverages. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at Mountain Brew or from choir members.

The Steamboat Chamber Singers includes about 20 local singers who meet weekly under the direction of Christel Houston. They sing a variety of music and are currently working under the theme of “Coming home to Ireland.”

This year, St. Patrick’s Day happens to fall on a Friday, and the Steamboat Chamber Singers are encouraging people gather at Library Hall to raise a glass and share some pub food while listening to festive music. Spilt Pint, a local band, will be performing along with the Chamber Singers.