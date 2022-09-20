Tickets on sale for 2023 WinterWonderGrass

Paul Hoffman, of Greensky Bluegrass, plays main stage at main stage at WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs. Greensky Bluegrass will return for the 10th anniversary of the festival in March.

Katie Berning/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tickets are on sale for the WinterWonderGrass Festival that will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Colorado on March 3-5.

Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters will lead the lineup that includes The Lil Smokies, Trout Steak Revival and Buffalo Commons.

Tickets range from $249 to $899 for the event that will take place at the Upper Knoll Lot at Steamboat Resort.

Tickets can be purchased at winterwondergrass.com/steamboat .