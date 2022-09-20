Tickets on sale for 2023 WinterWonderGrass
Tickets are on sale for the WinterWonderGrass Festival that will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Colorado on March 3-5.
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters will lead the lineup that includes The Lil Smokies, Trout Steak Revival and Buffalo Commons.
Tickets range from $249 to $899 for the event that will take place at the Upper Knoll Lot at Steamboat Resort.
Tickets can be purchased at winterwondergrass.com/steamboat.
