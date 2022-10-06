Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now
Tickets for the middle school presentation of Legally Blonde Jr. are now available at the Steamboat Springs Middle School Office.
The show will open performance on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be followed by shows on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15. All of those performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School auditorium at 39610 Amethyst Drive. There will also be a matinee show at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the auditorium.
The 44 cast members are from both Steamboat Springs Middle School, and Sleeping Giant School.
Starring roles include Nora Gugel as Elle, Colin Clark as Emmett; Bei Lawrence as Paulette, Toby Mappala as Warner, Piper Mouttet as Brooke, Cael Riley as Kyle, Abe Brown as Callahan and Coral Whitaker as Vivienne. The show is directed by Marje Tracy and Jim Knapp.
