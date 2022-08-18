Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10

Northwest Colorado Health will host the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10 at Old Town Hot Springs.

Tickets are $10. The race will start at 11:30 a.m. with cash awards and other prizes. All proceeds benefit Northwest Colorado Health’s nonprofit hospice program. Duck owners do not need to be present to win.

People can purchase tickets online at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/RubberDucky . Tickets are also available at Northwest Colorado Health’s Community Health Center or Yampa Valley Bank. For more, call Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609.