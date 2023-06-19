Tickets are available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on July 25
Northwest Colorado Health will host the annual Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Tuesday, July 25 at the Old Town Hot Springs Water Slides. The race will start at 5 p.m.
Thousands of ducks will race down the slides, and owners of the luckiest ducks will win cash and other great prizes.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, at Northwest Colorado Health’s Steamboat Springs Clinic, Yampa Valley Bank or at the event. All proceeds support Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program, which provides end-of-life care for anyone in Routt County who needs it.
You do not need to be present to win. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/rubberducky or call 970-871-7609.
