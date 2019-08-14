Thursday is the last day to submit public comment on the latest Mad Rabbit trails

Chris Puleo, front, and his wife, Emma, ride a trail in 2012 near the Mad Creek Barn.

Scott Franz

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The deadline to submit public comment on the latest preliminary proposal in the U.S. Forest Service’s Mad Rabbit Trails project is Thursday, Aug. 15.

The latest proposal would see about 51 miles of new trails built, about 20 miles of unsanctioned, user-created trails renaturalized into the forest and additional infrastructure at several area trailheads.

The Forest Service released this preliminary proposal ahead of a formal proposal that will be reviewed under the National Environmental Policy Act process. Comments on this preliminary proposal will be incorporated into a formal draft proposal, which will begin to undergo National Environmental Policy review later this year.

There will be another opportunity to submit public comment when the Forest Service releases a draft environmental assessment.

“For this particular round of comments for the Mad Rabbit Trails project preliminary proposal, we’re mostly seeking new information that we haven’t heard before, although we are interested in hearing all comments,” Hahns Peak/Bears Ears District Ranger Tara Umphries told the Steamboat Pilot & Today in July.

There are two ways to submit public comment:

Email comments-rm-medicine-bow-routt-hahns-peak-bears-ears@fs.fed.us with “Mad Rabbit Trails Project” in the subject line.

Mail Hahns Peak-Bears Ears Ranger District

Attn: Mad Rabbit Trails Project

925 Weiss Drive

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

The preliminary proposal and supporting documents can be reviewed at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50917.

Feedback is most useful if concisely stated, directly related to the project and includes supporting reasons for suggestions. Additionally, an official comment period will occur during the National Environmental Policy Act process.

