Thunder and fire: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019
Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019
12:59 a.m. A person reported a person or a bear was making noises on their deck in the 3100 block of Mariah Court. They called back and said the noises had stopped.
7:09 a.m. A person was sleeping in a building in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued the person a trespass warning.
10:12 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone with a back injury in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.
2:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Oak Creek Fire Protection District and Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to investigate smoke in the area of Thorpe Mountain. A wildfire sparked by lightning burned about 2 acres on the property. Oak Creek, Yampa and U.S. Forest Service firefighters got the flames under control Sunday evening.
2:33 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a fire ignited by a downed power line in the 10 block of East Logan Avenue.
2:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a wildfire sparked by lightning near mile marker 14 on Routt County Road 179. Crews were able to contain the fire.
3:27 p.m. A person was reported missing at Emerald Park. They were located safe at home.
4:42 p.m. A person reportedly shoplifted from a store in Central Park Plaza. Officers cited a person for theft.
6:01 p.m. A caller reported a bear walking through a parking lot in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
10:12 p.m. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. The person was waiting for a friend.
Total incidents: 51
- Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.