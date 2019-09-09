Thunder and fire: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019

12:59 a.m. A person reported a person or a bear was making noises on their deck in the 3100 block of Mariah Court. They called back and said the noises had stopped.

7:09 a.m. A person was sleeping in a building in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued the person a trespass warning.

10:12 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone with a back injury in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.

2:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Oak Creek Fire Protection District and Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to investigate smoke in the area of Thorpe Mountain. A wildfire sparked by lightning burned about 2 acres on the property. Oak Creek, Yampa and U.S. Forest Service firefighters got the flames under control Sunday evening.

2:33 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a fire ignited by a downed power line in the 10 block of East Logan Avenue.

2:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a wildfire sparked by lightning near mile marker 14 on Routt County Road 179. Crews were able to contain the fire.

3:27 p.m. A person was reported missing at Emerald Park. They were located safe at home.

4:42 p.m. A person reportedly shoplifted from a store in Central Park Plaza. Officers cited a person for theft.

6:01 p.m. A caller reported a bear walking through a parking lot in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

10:12 p.m. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. The person was waiting for a friend.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.