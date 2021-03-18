Throwing snowballs and yelling profanities: The Record for Wednesday, March 17
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
6:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a man banging on the windows of a business in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers asked the man to leave, and he did.
7:51 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 40 block of Logan Avenue who said they had three unsecured mountain bikes stolen from their property. Officers took a report and are investigating.
10:39 a.m. Officers received a call about a dog running loose in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers found the dog and issued its owner a warning.
3:59 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman visiting from Grand County knitting and not wearing a mask inside a business in the 30 block of Fifth Street. Officers tried speaking with the woman, and she walked away from them.
4:04 p.m. Officers received a call about an argument between two employees in the 700 block of Hilltop Parkway. Officers spoke with the employer, and they agreed to mediate the argument.
8:47 p.m. Officers received a call about someone in a vehicle with a Texas license plate throwing snowballs and yelling profanities at other cars. Officers could not locate the vehicle.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
