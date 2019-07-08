 Throwing out poop: The Record for Sunday, July 7, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

Throwing out poop: The Record for Sunday, July 7, 2019

News | July 8, 2019

Sunday, July 7, 2019

12:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported assault in the 44500 block of Anchor Way near Steamboat Springs.

12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

8:08 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a business in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Security asked a man to leave and had trouble getting him to leave.

9:38 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disorderly woman in the lobby of a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

10:11 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of illegal dumping in the area of mile marker two on Routt County Road 14B near Steamboat.

10:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue assisted a person who fell at a business in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.

10:57 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot in Central Park Plaza.

1:04 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear at the Steamboat Springs Mountain Fire Station.

4:51 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident at Rita Valentine Park. A person reported that they believed some puddles in the parking lot had been contaminated with antifreeze.

6:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in front of a store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The person left before officers arrived.

7:24 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of an illegal burn in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

10:22 p.m. A drunken man fell while walking through Ski Time Square. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance transported him to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to receive medical care for an injury.

11:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Lithia Spring. They spoke to a person at the park who was throwing away dog poop.

11:34 p.m. West Routt firefighters sent an ambulance to Craig to assist Craig Fire Rescue.  

Total incidents: 66

  • Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
  • West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.
  • Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
  • Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Crime & Courts
See more