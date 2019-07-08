Throwing out poop: The Record for Sunday, July 7, 2019

Sunday, July 7, 2019

12:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported assault in the 44500 block of Anchor Way near Steamboat Springs.

12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

8:08 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a business in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Security asked a man to leave and had trouble getting him to leave.

9:38 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disorderly woman in the lobby of a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

10:11 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of illegal dumping in the area of mile marker two on Routt County Road 14B near Steamboat.

10:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue assisted a person who fell at a business in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.

10:57 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot in Central Park Plaza.

1:04 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear at the Steamboat Springs Mountain Fire Station.

4:51 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident at Rita Valentine Park. A person reported that they believed some puddles in the parking lot had been contaminated with antifreeze.

6:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in front of a store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The person left before officers arrived.

7:24 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of an illegal burn in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

10:22 p.m. A drunken man fell while walking through Ski Time Square. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance transported him to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to receive medical care for an injury.

11:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Lithia Spring. They spoke to a person at the park who was throwing away dog poop.

11:34 p.m. West Routt firefighters sent an ambulance to Craig to assist Craig Fire Rescue.

Total incidents: 66

Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.