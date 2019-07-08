Throwing out poop: The Record for Sunday, July 7, 2019
Sunday, July 7, 2019
12:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported assault in the 44500 block of Anchor Way near Steamboat Springs.
12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.
8:08 a.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a business in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Security asked a man to leave and had trouble getting him to leave.
9:38 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disorderly woman in the lobby of a hotel in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.
10:11 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of illegal dumping in the area of mile marker two on Routt County Road 14B near Steamboat.
10:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue assisted a person who fell at a business in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.
10:57 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot in Central Park Plaza.
1:04 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear at the Steamboat Springs Mountain Fire Station.
4:51 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident at Rita Valentine Park. A person reported that they believed some puddles in the parking lot had been contaminated with antifreeze.
6:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in front of a store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The person left before officers arrived.
7:24 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of an illegal burn in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.
10:22 p.m. A drunken man fell while walking through Ski Time Square. A Steamboat Fire Rescue ambulance transported him to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to receive medical care for an injury.
11:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Lithia Spring. They spoke to a person at the park who was throwing away dog poop.
11:34 p.m. West Routt firefighters sent an ambulance to Craig to assist Craig Fire Rescue.
Total incidents: 66
- Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
- West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
