Steve Herter

Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Age: 72

Give examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.



Steve Herter inspires people to stay healthy and fit by promoting electrical, full-suspension, mountain biking. He inspires people to stay fit by playing pickleball. He is a world-class fly-fisherman who dry fly fishes the Yampa sharing his knowledge with all who will listen.

How does this person inspire you?

In 2003, while working on a water improvement project, a large beam fell onto him. Flight for Life followed. He suffered a broken back in five places, a shattered knee, a shattered hip, collapsed lungs and internal head injuries. He never gave up.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

Every day to this day, he is in pain but always views life with a smile and encourages all to live life big — ride bikes, play pickleball, fish and share life fully with friends and friends yet to be met.