Linda Corkadel

Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Age: 72

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

Linda Corkadel turns 72 this year, and in the past few years, her health has really fallen apart. She was in a boot for more than 18 months. Her teeth have been giving her issues. She’s had multiple blood clots. She is one of the more active people I’ve ever met. She skis as much as she possibly can, when she’s not in a boot. When she was in her boot, she was at the pool daily on the bike. She rides her bike or plays golf every day in the summer. She always makes time for her friends. She has multiple fans with cancer and other illnesses, and she is always there for them. She has been on the board for Rollingstone Golf Club and part of Bike Town USA.

How does this person inspire you?

She inspires me by always looking at the positive side and always planning ahead for fun life-changing adventures. Even with all her medical issues, she continues to globe trot, with multiple trips each year.