Thriving at altitude: Larry and Amy Jenkins

Larry and Amy Jenkins

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Ages: 62 and 60

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

1. Larry and Amy thrive at altitude because they are extremely active, involved and generous. Since moving to Steamboat Springs from Laramie, Wyoming, full time in 2017, they have fully immersed themselves in the Steamboat community. Amy volunteers for Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports — STARS, teaching snow and water skiing to children and adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities. She even became a Professional Ski Instructor Children’s Specialist just to enhance her volunteering. Larry serves on the board of directors for Northwest Colorado Health, lending his expertise as a retired physician, and still volunteers his clinical services every week at a free clinic in Laramie. Amy also volunteers as a hospice volunteer with Northwest Colorado Health and serves on the board of directors for Grand Futures.

2. Both Amy and Larry are highly involved in Heeling Friends, coordinating therapy dog visits to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and visiting weekly with their dog Mollie and engaging with other nonprofit groups with therapy dogs. They have both been featured on the Denver news —Amy for cycling across the United States of America to raise money for Be The Match, an agency that matches people in need of life-saving bone marrow transplants with generous donors, and Larry for his close encounter with a bear.

3. They both enjoy snowboarding and biking and despite various joint replacements for each of them, they continue to find ways to be active and give back. They both epitomize the high-altitude lifestyle, and while they love traveling around the world, they have made a concerted effort to call Steamboat their home by giving of their time, expertise and resources generously to their community.

How does this person inspire you?

Amy and Larry inspire me not only because they are my parents, but because they make a point to find activities, organizations and communities that they love and can improve upon. They see Steamboat as a place full of driven, adventurous and caring people, and they use their own passions and expertise to contribute to that. They have not slowed down in retirement but have found and created ways to stay healthy, make connections and give back. They are inspiring because they positively engage their community, take advantage of Steamboat’s outdoor lifestyle and show that a happy, healthy, fulfilling life is possible at every stage of life.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

Everyone who meets Amy or Larry through one of their community connections is inspired by their constant drive and ambitious attitudes. With so many worthy causes in Steamboat, Amy and Larry have chosen ones that speak to their values and expertise and invest in them fully. Everyone in the community can learn from this valuable lesson from them — find what you’re passionate about, give generously and make connections to thrive at any altitude and every age.

