Thriving at altitude: Donna Downing

Donna Downing, left

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Age: 74

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

Donna has late-in-life Type 1 diabetes. It is a horrible disease, but she keeps on smiling and living her life to the fullest. Donna volunteers and works with disabled people. They love her, as she treats them with respect that they deserve. She even plays softball, and it may not be her best sport. Donna lives the Steamboat life. The beauty of the place she loves inspires her to keep moving and doing. She loves Steamboat and all there is to do. She thrives in this place.

How does this person inspire you?

Donna inspires me because her attitude is upbeat and positive. Here is a person whose glass is always full.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

Life is tough; bad stuff happens. But, if a person can learn and accept this and still be happy and upbeat and want to do for others — it is a wonderful life, indeed.