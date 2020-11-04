Thrive Together Women’s Leadership Summit prepares for virtual kickoff

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – Following in line with nearly every other event this year, the annual Thrive Together Women’s Leadership Summit, hosted by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Alpine Bank, has made several changes due to COVID-19.

What is normally a one-day, in-person event will now be held virtually over six months, beginning Thursday and continuing into April 2021.

“Attendees will experience the same empowering keynotes, breakouts and workshops they have come to expect from Thrive, with the ability to join from anywhere in the world,” an advertisement for the event states.

While the event is virtual, members of the Chamber believe it will be just as impactful as an in-person event.

“In a year that really challenged our community and showed our resilience, this year’s summit was more important than ever for us,” said Angelica Salinas, communications coordinator for the Chamber. “We still want to invest in the women in our community and our next generation of women leaders.”

The event will be broken into different topics each month — November focuses on adaptation, December on growth, January on transformation, February on creation, March on balance and April on thriving. Keynote speakers are Julie Lewis, author of “Moving Mountains: Discover the Mountain in You,” and Laura Fredricks, author of “The ASK.”

“We feel it’s important to not only give women a seat at the table but to give them the tools so they can thrive in that seat,” Salinas said. “Routt County is one of the few rural areas that has generations of strong women leaders who have made their mark on the community, and we want that tradition to continue.”

Kristen Race, founder of Mindful Life, a mindfulness training company based in Steamboat, will speak about handling stress, which she said is particularly useful in a contentious year.

“Mindfulness is a necessity for survival right now,” she said. “As the last several months have evolved, I think people’s stress has just continued to build from election anxiety, to civil unrest, to having to navigate hybrid learning.”

Mindfulness, Race said, helps a person focus and think clearly — two abilities that are lost when the mind is experiencing stress.

“We want to help people be able to access a more mindful response rather than just reacting,” she said. “Stress triggers the survival mechanisms in our brains, regardless of if it’s a life-threatening stress.”

Chamber CEO Kara Stoller said the six-month event comes at a convenient time as people are lacking social connection and experiencing higher stress due to the pandemic and the election.

“Now is a time that it can be really hard to set aside those growth and learning opportunities,” she said. “There are so many other things we’re bombarded with. It’s really important to take some time and step back and digest what has happened over the last year and what can happen over the years to come.”

Stoller also said six months of sessions, versus the usual one-day event, will be more beneficial to helping women retain more information in the long run.

“Sometimes when you go to conferences, you receive so much fantastic information, but you get it all at once,” she said. “This will allow it to be more spread out.”

Visit steamboatchamber.com for more information about the Thrive Together event.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.