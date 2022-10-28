Thrive Together Women’s Leadership Summit coming Nov. 4 to Steamboat Grand

The Thrive Together Women’s Leadership Summit will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at The Steamboat Grand.

Offered by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Alpine Bank, the summit for women, by women is designed to promote, motivate and empower women in all phases of life through personal and professional development.

Tickets are $115 for chamber members and $145 for non-members. Registration can be found at bit.ly/3sGagkJ .

The summit will be in-person and feature a variety of learning formats including breakout sessions, workshops, general session keynotes and an exhibitor area featuring event sponsors and local companies.

The summit will be in-person and feature a variety of formats including breakout sessions, workshops, general session keynotes and an exhibitor area. For more information including a full lineup of speakers, go to SteamboatChamber.com .