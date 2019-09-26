Three tenors bring new kind of opera to Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It has been said that if Duck Dynasty went to Carnegie Hall you would get the 3 Redneck Tenors, but instead of Carnegie Hall, they will be performing at the Chief Theater in downtown Steamboat Springs.

This new breed in the tenor genre features classically trained musicians Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé. The group has been together since 2006 and were top finalists on the popular NBC show, “America’s Got Talent.”

According to many, if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be the 3 Redneck Tenors. But who are they really?

The act was created and written by Lord, who has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S. He had the idea for the group almost 15 years ago when he was approached by a school in Texas. They wanted to do a show but didn’t have the budget for costumes and lights, so they asked Lord what he could come up with.

“Tenor groups were really big back then,” Lord said. “There were a million of them. I tried to think of the dumbest thing I could come up with, and that was the 3 Redneck Tenors. It’s meant to be a spoof but not spoofing the music. That’s real.”

Indeed, the three of them come up with amazing harmonies and sing not just opera but all different genres of music including country, pop, classical, Broadway and gospel.

Joining Lord are Davidson and Frugé, two other highly sought-after singers who have performed all over the country with various opera houses.

Lord was singing with the Metropolitan Opera, performing his 3 Redneck Tenor act on the side, when an agent approached him.

“He told me he could put us in 35 cities the following year,” Lord said. “It was the most fun I’ve ever had.”

Now, they perform in over 120 cities each year.

“We are so excited to bring this act to town,” Opera Steamboat Executive Director Melodie Querry said. “I saw these guys on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and thought they were hilarious … then I heard their music and was blown away.”

Opera Steamboat is a local nonprofit founded in 2002 with the vision to bring world class performing artists to Steamboat Springs.

“We want to make opera fun,” Querry said. “And the 3 Redneck Tenors will help us do just that. They are classically trained singers who sing many different types of music — pair that with their comedy, and you can’t help but love these guys.”

If you go this weekend, you will see not only singing, but lots of comedy, too — Lord used to be a stand-up comedian, performing in Las Vegas and New York City.

“The show has evolved through the years and now it’s basically stand-up comedy with some really good singing,” Lord said. “And we hope you don’t learn a thing. We just want it to be fun.”