Three SSWSC alpine athletes take gold at OPA U16 Cup

SSWSC alpine skier Logan Grosdidier stands atop the podium after racing to first place in the OPA U16 Cup giant slalom in Germany on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Jeanne Mackowski/Courtesy photo

Traveling to Germany for the OPA U16 Cup, three Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alpine skiers competed at the highest level, earning a combined three gold medals between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

For U16 alpine ski racers, the OPA Cup is the highest level of international competition with top racers from central Europe competing. The top three men and women from each country compete, meaning SSWSC represented 50% of the U.S.A. team.

Abby Olson earned the first of Steamboat’s victories, thanks to an impressive second run for gold with a 1 minute, 32.93 second combined time.

Her Steamboat teammate, Logan Grosdidier, was not far behind and earned silver in the same race.

Grosdidier stayed hungry for gold and won it the following day in the giant slalom. She earned the victory by speeding down the mountain on her second run to win the event by 0.02 seconds.

For the men, Steamboat’s Adrian Beauregard was also victorious in the giant slalom race, having the fastest times in both runs for a combined time of 1:32.82.

