Three seats up for re-election on YVEA board

Yampa Valley Electric Association longtime board chair Tom Fox, at podium, flanked by fellow board members and staff, are shown during the June 2021 annual meeting of the member-owned electric co-op. The 2022 annual co-op meeting is set for June 28 at the YVEA office in Craig.

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Interested candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, to submit nomination packets to run for three seats up for re-election this spring on the nine-member Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op board.

Of the three board seats open for re-election for three-year terms, two incumbents report they will not run again, including Dean Brosious in Moffat County and Sonya Macys in Steamboat Springs.

Brosious represents YVEA District 4 in the southern part of Moffat County. However, according to YVEA regulations, residents of Craig can also run for that seat.

“Any member living in the city of Craig is geographically qualified to run for the District 4 director seat, provided the candidate is otherwise qualified as provided by the YVEA bylaws,” reported Carly Davidson, YVEA public relations specialist.

Macys represents YVEA District 7 or within the city of Steamboat Springs. A former two-time Steamboat Springs City Council member, Macys currently is engaged in a run for Routt County Commissioner.

“I ran for the board as a change candidate, wanting to help YVEA become a leader in the energy transition, including delivering broadband,” Macys said. “The past three years have been transformational, and the energy industry is changing more rapidly than we predicted. I am hoping that a dynamic, forward-thinking leader will win my seat and help YVEA continue on its strong positive path.”

Hayden area director Patrick Delaney, a fifth-generation Coloradan who works as a community association manager, reported he will run for re-election.

“I want to continue to contribute my knowledge and experience to the board. I look forward to keeping our electricity clean, efficient, local when possible, and affordable,” Delaney said.

Brosious, a financial planner in Craig, has served on the YVEA board since he was appointed to a vacancy in 2004, and he previously served as chair of the board for seven years.

“I am approaching a self-imposed age that I have targeted for leaving leadership positions on boards of directors. I find that as I age, I don’t prepare as well as I should and consequently am not as effective as I need to be,” Brosious said in an email. “Yampa Valley Electric has provided me with a great and positive experience.”

The co-op with a $57.7 million annual budget in 2021 serves approximately 21,000 members via 3,006 miles of line within a 7,113 square-mile territory, according to Davidson.

In 2020, the power resource mix for the co-op included 35% natural gas, 29% wind, 25% coal, 5% solar, 5% hydro and 1% other renewables. The resource mix is largely driven by majority wholesale power supplier Xcel Energy. The 2021 power resource mix percentages will not be available until the YVEA annual report in June, Davidson said.

Candidate information and guidelines, including a board of directors district map, can be found on the YVEA website at yvea.com/board-directors-information . This year’s YVEA election schedule includes a May 27 ballot mailing date with a deadline for returned ballots to be received by June 23. The member-owned co-op’s annual meeting and announcement of election results is set for June 28 at the YVEA offices in Craig.

A nomination for director is made by written petition signed by at least 15 members of the association.

The nominating petition is available on the YVEA website or at YVEA offices in Steamboat Springs or Craig. Board applicants must have received electric service from YVEA for three years and must be a resident of the director district for which they are running. In addition, a YVEA bylaw approved at the September 2020 annual meeting does not allow a YVEA director to hold any elected public office on the municipal, county, state or federal level for which the term began after Jan. 1, 2020.

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.