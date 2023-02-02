Three promoted at Steamboat Springs Police Department

The Steamboat Springs Police Department named Patrol Officers Braxton Shirley and Christian Barnett as new police corporals and Officer Sierra Weld moved into a detective position on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Weld will be the department’s first female detective. She attended Glenwood Springs Police Academy and has a degree in criminal justice and psychology from Florida Southern University. In her previous role, Weld served as a police hiring officer responsible for recruitment. Weld received two Life Saving Awards and has certification as a driving instructor.

“These officers have shown they are more than ready to tackle new responsibilities and roles within the department,” Interim Police Chief Mark Beckett said. “Sierra, Braxton and Christian are extremely deserving of their achievements, and the department and community will benefit greatly from their experience and expertise in these new roles.”

Shirley, who has been with the department since 2018, attended Glenwood Springs Police Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Shirley is a certified instructor in the areas of taser user, active shooter response and less lethal force, and is a member of the Combined Emergency Response Team.

Barnett joined SSPD a year after Shirley and attended the Colorado Post Academy on the CMC Spring Valley Campus. Also a member of the Combined Emergency Response Team, he serves as a field training officer, firearms instructor, and youth liaison officer.

Cpls. Shirley and Barnett will report to the sergeant group, while Detective Weld will report to the police chief.