Threats against pizza delivery driver: The Record for Monday, June 10, 2019

Monday, June 10, 2019

3:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear rummaging through a trash can by the entrance of a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Employees were able to scare the animal away.

8:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a fuel spill at a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. The employee of a local business who caused the spill helped firefighters clean it up.

9:19 a.m. A caller notified officers of a man refusing to leave the common area of a condominium complex in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive. The caller suspects the man has been sleeping there. Officers barred him from the property.

1:06 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between a mother and her adult son who had recently moved back home.

5:45 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished a grass fire off Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

5:52 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were among multiple agencies that searched for a man who fell out of his kayak on the Yampa River near the Fifth Street bridge. He was eventually found uninjured along the section of the river near Little Toots Park and rescued from the water.

7:44 p.m. The owner of a condominium unit he rents to guests in the 3200 block of Apres Ski Way noticed a TV he installed has disappeared but been replaced with a similar model. Police are investigating.

8:20 p.m. Officers were called about a bear wandering near a restaurant’s patio in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:36 p.m. A pizza delivery driver called police after a customer got upset over a delivery charge he didn’t know about. The man made several threats to the delivery driver, which made the driver fear for his own safety.

10:10 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 500 block of Ore House Plaza, where people were partying in a hot tub after hours. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.