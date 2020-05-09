Threatening sleep talk: The Record for Friday, May 8, 2020

Friday, May 8, 2020

1:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident at a condominium unit in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. A woman overheard her roommate making frightening threats. It was later determined the roommate was sleep-talking.

7:43 a.m. Police were called about a bear roaming in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. The animal was not disturbing anyone, so officers left it alone.

8:17 a.m. Police were called about a bear trying to break into a trash can in the 2800 block of Ski Trail Lane.

11:16 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza. It appears someone shot the window of a vacant building, but the bullet did not go all the way through the glass.

8:42 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 37 along Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa.

9:39 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle at the Spring Creek Trailhead.

11:29 p.m. Police were called about a woman screaming in the 1500 block of Red Hawk Court. Upon arrival, officers did not find anyone in distress.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.