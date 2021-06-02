Threatening Facebook posts: The Record for Tuesday, June 1
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
10:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report about a group of residents threatening to run cyclists over on a Routt County Facebook page. Officers said the posts seemed to be joking in nature, but they wanted to take any potential threats seriously.
11:24 a.m. Officers spoke with a woman who received continuous texts and calls from a man who she did not want to contact her. Officers took a report and encouraged the woman to block the phone number.
2:37 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 800 block of Weiss Circle who said he had items stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
6:15 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a dog on the loose in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers were not able to find the dog.
8:50 p.m. Officers found a man on Hilltop Parkway stumbling around and drinking whiskey straight out of the bottle. Officers gave the man a ride home.
Total incidents: 60
• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Tuesday, June 1, 2021