Threads gives new life to under-loved clothing in Steamboat Springs

Molly Waters, who owns Déjà Vu Boutique, is opening a new clothing resale store, Threads, at 1125 Lincoln Ave.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As owner of Déjà Vu Boutique, Molly Waters has built her business making under-loved clothing fashionable, and now, she is hoping to do it again when the doors of her latest effort, Threads, open July 18.

“When someone has a piece of clothing that is under loved, one that they are no longer wearing for whatever reason, but it still has a lot of life in it, and its current style, we recycle it and get it a new home,” Waters said of her mission at Déjà Vu, located at 624 Lincoln Ave., where she has built a reputation as a consignment store where customers can find unique items, at an affordable price.

It also offers people, who have a closest full of clothing they rarely, or never, wear, a chance to make a few extra bucks.

Waters worked at Déjà Vu for several years before purchasing the business from Katie Gaylord, who retired in 2015. Waters said business at the store has been good with nearly 1,000 items a day coming through the door.

Threads will also offer customers gently-used fashion, but her business model will be slightly different.

“I’m opening up a resale store,” Waters said. “The difference between this and my current store, Déjà Vu, is the new store is cash upfront for clothing and accessories.”

While the customers walking through the doors will not see much of a difference, those providing the used clothing will.

“In the consignment world, you are always taking a risk that it might not sell, but you get paid a little bit more when it does sell,” Waters said. “But when you do cash upfront, you are taking a little bit less money for your item, but you get cash upfront, and you don’t have to wonder whether or not it is going to sell.”

While the approach is different, Waters said the mission for both stores will be the same.

“Just like Déjà Vu we will be recycling 100% of everything that comes through our doors, and we are not going to throw away anything,” Waters said. “We are trying to make sure we recycle fashions to create a sustainable solution and provide affordable clothing for men, women and juniors.”

The new store will be open from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Those looking to sell gently-used, freshly washed items can come to the store on “Fast Cash Fridays” to earn a little extra spending money.

Déjà Vu is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Consignment hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“I’m not in competition with myself because this is a whole different entity,” Waters said. “It’s going to have a different vibe for shoppers.”

Waters said the items in Threads will be priced to end in 19 cents, and she plans to donate 19 cents of every purchase to a different Steamboat Springs nonprofit each month.

“I’m aiming to open July 18,” Waters said. “That is International Resale Day, which is worldwide. We are just trying to reduce textile waste, which is a huge problem in the world, and it accounts for about 10% of all waste, so we are trying to do our part.”

