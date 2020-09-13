Threads donates to 3 local nonprofit organizations

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Threads Recyclotherie, a clothing thrift store located at 1125 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs, donates 19 cents of every item purchased to one of three local nonprofits: the Routt County Humane Society, the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Integrated Community.

Owner Molly Baker visited each of the three nonprofits Sept. 1 and handed out donation checks.

“Everyone was so appreciative,” Baker said in a news release.

“There is a real need for textile recycling and for affordable clothing in this community. We are happy to be part of the solution,” Baker added.

For information about donating, call Threads at 970-875-3389.