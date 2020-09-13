Threads donates to 3 local nonprofit organizations
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Threads Recyclotherie, a clothing thrift store located at 1125 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs, donates 19 cents of every item purchased to one of three local nonprofits: the Routt County Humane Society, the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Integrated Community.
Owner Molly Baker visited each of the three nonprofits Sept. 1 and handed out donation checks.
“Everyone was so appreciative,” Baker said in a news release.
“There is a real need for textile recycling and for affordable clothing in this community. We are happy to be part of the solution,” Baker added.
For information about donating, call Threads at 970-875-3389.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User