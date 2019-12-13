Thousands of dollars worth of ski equipment stolen from locker: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

9:33 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 38900 block of Pine Street in Milner.

11:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of theft from a lodge in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way. The caller said thousands of dollars worth of ski equipment had been stolen from a locker.

4:33 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop after a driver allegedly ran a red light in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of disregarding a traffic control device and driving while his ability was impaired due to alcohol.

6:23 p.m. A caller notified police of a suspicious couple loitering outside a business in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

6:30 p.m. A belligerent man allegedly was causing a disturbance at a restaurant in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Employees asked him multiple times to leave, but he refused. When officers arrived and asked him to leave, he did so without any problems.

7:40 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 300 block of East First Street in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.