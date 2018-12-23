Thoughtful Parenting: Thanks for attending Parent Connection Summit

I wanted to take a minute to send out a thank you to the 120 parents in attendance at the Parent Connection Summit in November. It was amazing to have you all engaging in the process of connecting and learning. We are so grateful that you carved out time in your extremely busy schedules for this event.

We owe the success of the event to all of the presenters that made it worthy of parents taking time out of their day. Special thanks to our keynote speaker, Eddie Konold. His message that we are "good enough" as parents resonated throughout the crowd.

There were three breakout sessions after the keynote speaker focusing on a variety of topics. Thank you to all of the presenters that made this happen: Henry Howard, Barbara Gueldner, Tom Valand, Sophie Berkley, Beth Wendler, Allison Wither, Lindsey Simbeye, Tina Harlow, Cindy Ashley, Angel Clark, Heidi Berend, Katy Thiel, Karla Setter and Kristin Bantle.

An additional thank you to Kim Schulz and Andrew Petty who created the Action Plan portion of the event.

First Impressions, Play Garden and Steamboat Babysitting added a generous and thoughtful contribution to the day by providing the opportunity for free child care for families.

Lastly, the day would not have been possible without a dedicated group that met many times to brainstorm ideas and plan the details of the event.

Thank you to the innovative and inspiring minds in our community: Andrew Petty, Alexis Wolf, Allison Wither, Bobby Jones, Colleen O'Gorman, Kim Schulz, Beth Wendler, Irene Avitia, Henry Howard, Susan Peterson, Brian Smith, Heidi Berend, Lindsey Simbeye, Tom Valand, Sarah Floyd and Elisha Colson.

Please keep your eyes out for quarterly Parent Connection lunch or evening sessions throughout the year. We hope to see you all at the next Parent Connection Summit.

Please feel free to reach out to rcyouthservices@gmail.com with any ideas, suggestions or interest in being on a committee next year. To connect with services, please utilize the Family Connections guide for a thorough list of supports throughout Routt County at online.fliphtml5.com/mptf/okys/?1538600141454.

Thank you to everyone.

Elisha Colson is on the executive team of Routt County Youth Services Coalition working towards youth and parent advocacy.