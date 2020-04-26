Thoughtful Parenting: Parents as teachers

In an instant, parents had to take on a new role as teachers. After more than 20 years of teaching and a few years of being a parent, I have some insights to share that may help you through this time.

Change in plans

Teachers make plans for every lesson that are subject to change. Teachers are unable to be present as children are working. They aren’t able to guide them if the lesson goes off course, if the child needs the lesson explained in a different way or to notice that a child needs a break. I encourage you to be OK with letting your child not complete an assignment if it is not going well. Reach out to your child’s teacher.

Learning through play

The activities that we consider play offer important lessons. When children engage in self-directed play, they are using their imaginations, making their own rules, working out conflicts (though you may need to intervene with siblings) and making discoveries through trial and error. Learning about the natural world is important. Everyday activities, like cooking and doing laundry, offer opportunities to practice reading and math skills.

Following passions

What does your child love to do most? This is a great opportunity to explore passions. Maybe they love to draw, take photographs or cook. Can you help them explore ideas for activities they may enjoy and have never tried? For the many parents working from home while caring for their children, there are virtual field trips to zoos, museums and national parks, sites with online lessons on a variety of topics, and educational shows available to give you some of the time you need to do your own work and let your child explore a passion.

Most of all your child needs your love and for you to provide a safe space for them to find comfort at this time of uncertainty. If that is what you are able to provide most of the time, consider it a parenting win. Reach out for support at thehealthpartnership.org. Parenting is harder than ever; give yourself and your child some grace. Find time each day to do something with your child that brings you both joy.

Kim Schulz is the executive director and part of the team of reading experts at Steamboat Reading. Steamboat Reading is a nonprofit that provides a community of support for struggling readers and their families. They are part of the Routt County Youth Services Coalition. Visit steamboatreading.org for more information.