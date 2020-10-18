Thoughtful Parenting: Parent Connection Summit – Cumbre de Conexión de Padres

We understand that this has been such a busy time for everyone. This year has been a challenging and surprising year for a lot of us. This year’s Parent Connection Summit has been created with the goal to meet our communities parenting needs in the midst of a pandemic, remote learning, a national reckoning on race and just our typical life stressors. We have worked to locate speakers that really have a pulse on what is most pertinent locally and nationally.

Save the date for Friday to attend the fourth annual Parent Connection Summit. All of the sessions will be presented live via Zoom. Each session will offer simultaneous interpretation through Integrated Community.

Additionally, the sessions will be recorded and available to view for the week following the event at Routt County Youth Services Coalition. All information can be found at youthinroutt.org

Entendemos que este ha sido un tiempo muy ocupado para todos. El 2020 ha sido un año desafiante y sorprendente para muchos de nosotros. La Cumbre de Conexión de Padres de este año ha sido creada con el objetivo de satisfacer las necesidades de crianza de nuestras comunidades en medio de una pandemia, el aprendizaje a distancia, el reconocimiento nacional sobre la raza, y simplemente nuestros típicos factores estresantes de la vida. Hemos trabajado para localizar a los oradores que realmente tienen un pulso en lo que es más pertinente a nivel local y nacional.

Por favor, reserven la fecha para el 23 de octubre de 2020 para asistir a la 4ª Cumbre Anual de Conexión de Padres . Todas las sesiones serán presentadas en vivo a través de Zoom. Cada sesión ofrecerá interpretación simultánea a través de Comunidad Integrada. Además, las sesiones serán grabadas y estarán disponibles para ser vistas durante la semana siguiente al evento en la Coalición de Servicios Juveniles del Condado de Routt

Event Schedule:

9 to 10 a.m. Eddie Konold: Real Life Parenting in the Face of Uncertainty/La crianza de los hijos en el Mundo Real Ante la Incertidumbre

10:05 to 10:55 a.m. Lisa Famiglietti & Audrey Warden: The Importance of Child Wellness Visits during COVID/La Importancia de las Visitas de Bienestar Infantil Durante COVID

11 a.m. to noon Asia Lyons: Families Understanding Race, Racism, and Anti-Racism/Entendiendo la Raza, el Racismo y el Antirracismo

12:05 to 1 p.m. Lauren Burns, Emily Schenk & Sophie Berkley: Navigating Middle and High School Stress/Navegando el Estrés de la Escuela Secundaria y Preparatoria

1:05 to 2 p.m. Crystal Shamsi: Zones of Self-Regulation for Kids and Parents/Zonas de Autorregulación para Niños y Padres

Elisha Colson is the Routt County Youth Services Coalition president.