Thoughtful Parenting: Nurturing Fathers program starts up this summer in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Many families move to Routt County to enjoy the peace and quiet of the mountains but leave behind their support network of family and close friends. The process of building new social connections is tough, and sometimes, seems uncomfortably close to dating.

While in the throes of matching schedules and interests, we are reminded as to why people from previous generations lived with their parents and extended family. Despite these frustrations, having someone to grab a beer with, or be counted on to pick up your child from school when you’re unable, is worth the effort.

With winter finally making its way into the rearview mirror, families are coming out of hibernation ready to enjoy one another. Now is the time to put yourself out there and try something new. Whether that’s volunteering for an organization like Casey’s Pond, joining a running group or taking a parenting class, getting out of your comfort zone will help you to learn new things about yourself and meet people.

This summer the Fatherhood Program of Routt County will be hosting the Nurturing Fathers Program, an eight-week, evidence-based program that helps develop the parenting and nurturing skills of men, in the community of Steamboat Springs. Since 2014, Nurturing Fathers has been an integral part of the Fatherhood Program and offers a great opportunity for dads to connect and build a reliable network to support one another. Furthermore, moms can enjoy a night off each Monday for the duration of the program, as childcare and dinner will be provided at each session.

If you go What: Nurturing Fathers Program When: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday nights from June 10 through July 29 Where: Old Town Hot Springs, Who: Dads, current or expectant, living or working in Routt County Cost: $75 for eight weeks —dinner and childcare included; scholarships available More information: 970-875-4229 or tvaland@co.routt.co.us

Every week we will work together to address current issues faced by the group, in addition to discussing a number of important topics that impact our ability to be a partner and a parent, including:

How our childhood experiences impact our parenting

Effective discipline

Modeling emotions

Teamwork with spouse or partner

Fathering sons versus fathering daughters

Communication and problem solving

We invite you to join us and meet other dads from the area. It’s a great opportunity to learn something new, help others and start building your new family in the mountains.

Stephanie Martin is the program administrator for First Impressions of Routt County.