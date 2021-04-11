Thoughtful Parenting: Join local DHS, CASA and serve local youth





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Are you and your family interested in serving children and youth in Routt County who have been victims of abuse or neglect? If so, please join Routt County Department of Human Services and Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA to learn more about becoming a foster parent or CASA volunteer. A virtual Zoom event will take place at 5 p.m. April 12.

Foster parents provide a safe, temporary home for children and youth whose parents or caregivers cannot safely care for them; and when relative and kin-supports are unavailable to provide care. During this time, Human Services provides the parents with the support, training, and tools they need to care for their children in a safe and stable environment.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA volunteers) are unpaid, trained volunteers who represent the best interests of the children who have open Dependency and Neglect cases due to abuse or neglect. A judge appoints the CASA volunteer to help ensure children are in safe, permanent, and thriving environments.

On April 12, you will learn more about the process and requirements of becoming a foster parent or CASA volunteer. You will also hear from experienced foster parents and CASA volunteers. Please contact Paunita Muset, Routt County DHS, pmuset@co.routt.co.us , or Lauren Rising, NWRM CASA, lrising@kidscasa.org , to register for this information session.

Lauren Rising is Routt County Program coordinator for Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA. Paunita Muset is foster care coordinator at Routt County DHS.