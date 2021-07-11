Thoughtful Parenting: Family Development Center, Newborn Network





Newborn Network has been serving families with young children in Routt County for 26 years. Come to one of our groups so that we can meet you and help you navigate the paths of your pregnancy, your child’s development, learning about social and emotional skills to work with your young child and more.

From a parent at our recent group, “I’ve been walking on cloud nine since our meeting! I am looking forward to seeing you again and meeting other moms in the area. This is what I have been waiting for…” Moms, Dads, Grandparents, Care givers are all welcome!

We are holding in-person groups in Hayden, Oak Creek and Steamboat weekly. All Newborn Network programs are offered at no cost to Routt County families due to our generous funders which include Routt County United Way, Routt County, and City of Steamboat Springs, Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation, Yampa Valley Community Foundation, Buell Foundation, Parent Possible and Colorado Office of Early Childhood.

Newborn Network Group Connections: Check http://www.facebook.com/newbornnetwork for current week’s schedule.

Mondays/Fridays alternating: 10 a.m. Hayden Town Park

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. Decker Park, Oak Creek

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Brooklyn Park in Steamboat Springs

The Family Development Center’s Mission is to provide parents with the supports they need to be the best parents they can be, and to grow competent, confident, and caring children.

All families that are either pregnant or have children less than 36 months of age are welcome to participate. Our offerings include a “warm line”; lending library and resource information; groups throughout the county for infants and toddlers; Bright by Text home visits; Parent As Teachers home visitation and Play and Learn parent/child activity sessions.

Are you a new parent or caregiver? Are you pregnant? Do you have a child under 3 years old? Would you like to meet other parents and caregivers in our community? Here is what you might experience at a parent child group meeting.

Discussions about parenting and child development; connections with other families with young children; and a supportive environment where you will receive information about community resources.

Join us and the community experts we host on topics like nutrition for your child and family, child development specialists, family financial planners, massage therapists and behavioral health specialists. We look forward to meeting you and your child.

If you would like more information about Newborn Network, please call 970-879-0977 or email newborn@familydevelopmentcenter.org .

Colleen Miller is the executive director of the Family Development Center. Sharon Butler is the program manager and parent educator with the Newborn and Child Care Networks.