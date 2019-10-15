Thoughtful Parenting: Dyslexia Awareness Month — know the signs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. According to the International Dyslexia Association, one in five people are affected by dyslexia, making it the most common cause of reading, writing and spelling difficulties.

While children are unique and develop and learn at their own pace, there are some common signs that they are struggling with acquiring these skills. If your child is falling behind his or her peers academically, especially in reading and spelling, it is possible that he or she has a learning disability known as dyslexia.

The signs of dyslexia can appear as early as preschool. The earlier intervention begins, the easier it is for children to learn these skills. Ideally, by understanding what to look for, children can receive support before they begin to struggle. According to dyslexia researcher Sally Shaywitz, M.D., these are some signs to look for, starting in the earliest years through adulthood. Her book “Overcoming Dyslexia” is an excellent resource.

Common signs of dyslexia

Preschool

Trouble learning nursery rhymes

Difficulty learning letter names, including letters in their own name

Mispronounces familiar words

Difficulty rhyming

Family history of reading and/or spelling difficulties — dyslexia is hereditary

Kindergarten and first grade

Reading errors that show no connection to the sounds of the letters on the page (saying “puppy,” instead of the written word “dog”)

Complains that reading is hard

Cannot sound out even simple words, like “cat”

Does not associate letters with their sounds

Difficulty learning sequential information, like months of the year

Second grade through high school

Very slow in acquiring reading skills

Difficulty reading unfamiliar words

Trouble remembering dates, names and lists

Struggles to finish tests on time

Poor spelling

Messy handwriting

Low self-esteem

Adults

Childhood history of reading/spelling difficulties

Reading is slow and effortful

Rarely reads for pleasure

Suffers extreme fatigue when reading

Strengths often shown by people with dyslexia throughout life

Great imagination

High level of listening comprehension

Sophisticated vocabulary

High capacity to learn

Excellent writing skills when focused on content, not spelling

Thinks outside the box

Resilient

While every person with dyslexia is unique, these are some common behaviors to look for. If you notice that your child is struggling, start by reaching out to your child’s teacher. Many people with dyslexia have gone on to be leaders in their fields, not in spite of but because of being dyslexic.

Joy McIntosh and Kim Schulz are part of the team of reading experts at Steamboat Reading. Visit steamboatreading.org for more information.