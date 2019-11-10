Thoughtful Parenting: Are you a perfectionist?

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Most of us judge ourselves harshly. We’re so far from perfect. We overslept, ate that cake, forgot to return a phone call, snapped at our partner, yelled at our kid, didn’t feed him a hot breakfast, hustled him out the door so fast he forgot his homework. And while we’re judging ourselves, how’s the kid turning out? Not so perfect either? Nothing makes us more anxious than our child having a hard time.

But perfection is too low a standard. Why not use love as your yardstick? Can you forgive yourself for all those inevitable human missteps — and just keep turning yourself around so you’re on the right track again? Can you remind yourself that your child isn’t perfect because he or she is human, and an immature, developing human at that?

What kids need from us is the space to be imperfect, to be loved and accepted exactly as they are. That’s the only place any of us can start from to grow.

So can you adore your child exactly as he is today? Sure, you want to guide him, that’s your job: “Let’s wait our turn at the slide. … Here’s how you work out with your sister how to share the toy. … We brush our teeth every night. …”

But offering that guidance with humor and understanding is very different than guiding from your own fear, “Is there something wrong with him?” Fear shades so quickly into criticism and gives your child the message that somehow he just isn’t good enough.

Instead, can you guide today with faith that your child is blossoming and growing all the time, becoming her best self? What she needs from you, more than teaching, is the emotional nutrients to thrive: unconditional love, joy in who she is, faith in the friendliness of the universe and in her own goodness and ability to grow.

Today use the challenges of life to create love where there wasn’t any before. Let go of fear and perfectionism. Choose love. Embrace your imperfect self with compassion.

And start aiming higher than perfection. Aim for unconditional love.

On Nov. 15 at the third annual Parent Connection Summit, a free parenting event for all Routt County parents, Dr. Laura Markham will be the keynote speaker. She is a nationally renowned parent author and speaker. The following article is from her blog at Aha! Parenting. Visit youthinroutt.org for event details.

Dr. Laura Markham creates Aha! moments for parents of kids from babies through teens. She trained as a clinical psychologist at Columbia University.