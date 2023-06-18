Thormod joins Sturges Cusenbary Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

The Steamboat Springs branch of Wells Fargo Advisors has hired Andrea Thormod as a client associate with the Sturges Cusenbary Wealth Management group.

Thurmod is working with Private Wealth Financial Advisors Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges and their clients. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, Thurmod served as a Branch Office Administrator at Edward Jones for five years.

“We are very excited to add Andrea to the team. Her industry experience, commitment to provide exceptional service and passion to support our community aligns with the vision and values of our team,” Cusenbary said in a news release.

Thormod will be located at the downtown Steamboat Springs Wells Fargo Advisors office on Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.