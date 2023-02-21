13 athletes with ties to SSWSC named to US World Championship Teams

SSWSC alumni Jaelin Kauf has been named to the U.S. Freestyle Ski World Championships Team and will compete in Bakuriani, Georgia from Feb. 19 to March 5, 2023.

Jeanne Mackowski/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club announced that 13 athletes with ties to the club have been named to World Championships teams in their respective disciplines.

Jett Seymour

Seymour competed as a part of the U.S. World Alpine Ski Championship Team. He is coming off his career best seventh-place finish in a World Cup event and even won his first Europa Cup slalom a week ago. Seymour started in the slalom competition on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Courchevel Meribel, France, where he was unable to finish his first run.

David Norris

Norris was named to the U.S. World Cross Country Ski Championship Team and will compete in Planica, Slovenia, from Feb. 22 to March 6. This is Norris’ third time on the World Championship Team.

Mick Dierdorff

Dierdorff earned a spot on the U.S. Snowboard World Championship Snowboardcross Team and will compete in multiple events in Bakuriani, Georgia, from Feb. 19 to March 5. This is his third time on the World Championship Team.

Jeanne Mackowski/Courtesy photo

Cody Winters

Winters will join Dierdorff in Bakuriani, Georgia as a part of the U.S. Snowboard World Championship Men’s Parallel Team and compete from Feb. 19 to March 5. This is also Winters’ third appearance on the World Championship team.

Jaelin Kauf

For the fourth time in her career, Kauf was named to the U.S. Freestyle Ski World Championships Team. Kauf has collected multiple World Cup podiums this season, including two silver medals in Deer Valley earlier this month. Kauf will be in Bakuriani, Georgia, competing from Feb. 19 to March 5.

Olivia Giaccio

Giaccio will compete alongside Kauf on the U.S. Freestyle Ski World Championships Team. Giaccio recorded strong results all season, including a fourth-place finish in Valmalenco, Italy, and fifth in Val St. Come earlier this year. This is Giaccio’s third time on the team and she will join Kauf in Bakuriani, Georgia, competing through March 5.

Riley Jacobs

Jacobs is a rookie on the U.S. Freeski World Ski Championships Women’s Halfpipe Team. She won the NorAm in Copper Mountain on Jan. 25, and placed as high as 12th in a World Cup event on Feb. 3. She will also be in Bakuriani, Georgia, from Feb. 19 to March 5 for her world championship events.

2023 USA Nordic FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Teams

Five SSWSC alumni and one current SSWSC athlete will compete at the Nordic World Ski Championships. Erik Belshaw and Decker Dean will compete for the men’s ski jumping team, with Annika Belshaw jumping for the women. Niklas Malacinski will represent the U.S. on the men’s Nordic combined team with Annika Malacinski and Alexa Brabec representing for the women. All six athletes will compete in events from Feb. 22 to March 4 in Planica, Slovenia.

