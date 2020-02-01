Thiel, Maltby earn 4 points each in Sailors hockey win over Palmer

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Saturday was exactly what the Sailors needed.

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team got an early lead over Palmer, moved the puck methodically, controlled the game and went on to win 5-2 over the Terrors at home on Feb. 1.

“We had enough space on our ice to actually play this time,” said Steamboat head coach Ernie Thiel. “They didn’t pressure us a ton early, so it enabled us to get into a rhythm in the game. Once our confidence was up, and we had the rhythm, we were able to control the puck.”

A minute into the game, senior Griffin Maltby scored from the circle to the left of Palmer goaltender Sean Bolduc.

Before the five minute mark, the Sailors had scored again, this time off a wide-angled wrist shot from senior Tanner Ripley, with assists from Maltby and senior David Thiel.

In the third, Maltby earned his third assist and fourth point of the night. He skated into the zone, and as he hit the red line, he passed to freshman Cade Baier waiting in the slot. Baier flicked the puck high and past Bolduc for his first-ever high school goal, bringing the score to 4-2 Steamboat.

“Being right place at the right time and he got a good shot off. He was happy to have his first goal. I got his puck right here,” Ernie Thiel said, pulling a dinged-up puck out of his pocket.

Palmer retaliated 40 seconds later after Baier’s score, making it two-goal game once again with 11:38 left to play.

David Thiel took a little longer to earn his one goal and fourth point of the night. With an assist from Max Kenney, David scored with 4:05 left in the game.

“I was just getting pretty unlucky,” said David. “I kept getting a lot of good chances and open nets and kept missing. I could not seem to find the back of the net. Finally, on that last shot, I finally got one.”

The Terrors took a while to put one past Steamboat sophomore netminder Indiana Kretzschmar. In the second, the Sailors goalie was doing his best to keep track of the puck in a scramble that intruded into his crease. As the traffic got thicker, sophomore defender Walker Ripley positioned himself slightly behind his goalie. When the puck slipped by Kretzschmar, Ripley’s stick was there to make the goal line stop. The net was dislodged a second later, putting a halt to the chaos.

Kretzschmar ended the night with 28 saves on 30 shots.

Right after Tanner Ripley’s second score stretched the lead to 3-0, Kretzschmar closed the door on Palmer’s Will Stone. However, with 1:28 left in the second, Stone scored for the Terrors. Using Steamboat freshman Jake Filler as a screen, his wrist shot from the top of the circle beat Kretzschmar glove side.

The victory, the team’s first since Dec. 6, came just 24 hours after the Sailors suffered a 10-1 loss at the hands of Summit Friday, in which Dorris netted the only goal for Steamboat.

“The kids were more relaxed. I think last night was a tipping point for us in a lot of ways,” said Ernie. “They were more mentally prepared for this one.”

Saturday, Feb. 1

Steamboat Springs 5, Palmer 2

P 0 1 1 – 2

SS 2 1 2 – 5

First period

SS – Griffin Maltby (Coleman Bohmer, David Thiel), 1:09

SS – Tanner Ripley (Matlby, Thiel), 4:44

Second period

SS – Ripley (Maltby, Thiel), 14:21

P – Will Stone (Isaias Cerda, 15:32

Third period

SS – Cade Baier (Maltby), 3:29

P – Joseph Van Dyk (Cerda), 5:21

SS – David Thiel (Max Kenney), 13:00

