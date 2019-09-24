‘There’s always more pain to be felt’: Steamboat runners win girls and boys races at Soroco Invite

Steamboat Springs High School sophomore Courtney Vargas runs uncontested towards the finish during the Soroco School Night Invite at Rossi Meadows on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Oak Creek.

OAK CREEK — With less than a mile to go in the Soroco School Night Invite, Steamboat Springs junior Jaydon Fryer was strides behind the leader.

Fryer quickly closed the gap and developed a lead, crossing the finish line first on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Rossi Meadows.

“I was just here to have fun and be out and about,” Fryer said. “I don’t know, I saw him in front of me and just wanted to take off. We’ve been doing hills a lot so I knew that I could get him.”

Fryer just started running cross country this year after competing in high school track for the first time last spring.

“Obviously, Jaydon has a huge talent as an athlete, period” Steamboat Springs head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello said. “But, what makes an athlete special is sometimes their heart in it. The body will do what the body will do, but he has such a giant heart for other competitors. He’s selfless. He goes and has fun in every race.”

All fall, Fryer has been pacing the Sailors boys team, followed by Bowden Tumminello, who finished third at Rossi Meadows.

On the girls side of the race, Steamboat sophomore Courtney Vargas had no trouble

She was the first bobbing head to appear back in the field, and the next few were far behind. Having to self-motivate to finish strong, Vargas searched within herself.

“I ran this race earlier in the year and I met this girl who did really well and her mantra was, ‘There’s always more pain to be felt,’ Vargas said. “I just kept telling myself that.”

The Sailors team started the race as a pack, with the faster runners holding back to hang with the slightly slower runners.

“For us, treating this as a pack race, it just bolsters a lot of confidence in the team being a team,” Tumminello said. “There’s the team spirit part of it, but from a strategic standpoint, it helps our racers prepare to race harder.”

Soroco regains runners on home course

Third place did not come easy for Soroco sophomore Betsy Veilleux.

As she neared the small hill leading to the line, there were two runners in front of her. If she could pass just one, she’d make the podium.

“My parents were right there, and they told me I was strong enough to catch them, so I tried to.”

She did.

Getting a few runners back who didn’t finish in a race last week, the Soroco girls fielded a full team.

“It’s always relative because our course is definitely not flat,” Soroco cross country head coach Callie Bradley said of her team’s performance. “So we kind of have to go on effort more than time on our own course. All in all, I was pretty pleased with how everybody did. I don’t think anybody had a bad day.”

For the first time in weeks, junior Alex Colby was not the only Soroco boys runner. He was joined by sophomore Austin Little on Tuesday.

“It’s really nice. He’s just such a good kid and a really hard worker and it’s good to see him back,” Colby said.

Even when he was the sole Soroco runner on the start line, he wasn’t actually alone.

“Steamboat is always there for Alex,” Fryer said. “We love Alex.”

“These guys are some of my best buds,” Colby said of Fryer and the Sailors

