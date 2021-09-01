There are competitive school board races in each of Routt County’s districts

Each of Routt County’s three school boards will have competitive races in the fall election.

Seventeen people have filed for the nine total positions up for reelection in November across the Steamboat Springs, Hayden and South Routt school districts.

To get on the ballot, candidates needed to submit petitions with a certain number of signatures from voters in the district in addition to their intent to run.

Candidates in Steamboat’s district needed 100 signatures, while 50 were required for the Hayden district and 25 signatures for South Routt.

In Steamboat and Hayden, the elections do not have different districts for candidates, meaning all candidates will run in the same field and those with the most votes will fill the open seats. South Routt uses districts, but only one will have a competitive election Nov. 2.

There are two seats open on the five-member Steamboat school board, both for a four-year term. The seats will be filled by the candidates who earn the top most votes among the five candidates.

Candidates include Chresta Brinkman and Katy Lee, who are both incumbent, along with Christopher Harris Jr., Ken Mauldin and Christopher Waters.

Harris will not appear on the ballot and will mount a write-in campaign as he failed to amass enough signatures.

There are three seats up for reelection on the five-member school board in Hayden. Seven candidates have filed with the district to run this fall, two of them are current board members looking to reclaim their seat.

The three with the most votes in the field will be elected to the board.

Candidates include incumbents Timothy Frentress Jr. and Aden Morrison, in addition to Kevin Copeland, Alicia Doolin, Kevin Kleckler, Robbie Leach and Ryan Wattles. Current Board President Brian Hoza is not seeking reelection.

In South Routt, there are four seats up for reelection on the seven-member school board. The seats open are in districts 1, 3, 4 and 6, and include three races where there is only one candidate.

In District 6, Stephanie Carolus and Jeffery Clyncke have both submitted their names to the district and will appear on the ballot.

Incumbent District 1 board member Lance Miles, District 3 board member Jamie Hoff and District 4 board member Colette Burris are each running unopposed.

